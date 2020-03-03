• Feb. 19 — Officers responded to the Pinetop Safeway regarding the theft of alcohol. A 14 year-old juvenile of Whiteriver was arrested for shoplifting, possession of liquor under 21 and false reporting after providing a false name to conceal his identity. Charges were forwarded to Juvenile Court. He was later released to a relative.
• Feb. 22 — Officers responded to a motel in the 800 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding a threats call. Jacob Kyler Watt, 22, of Lakeside was arrested for threats and intimidation. He was later cited and released.
• Feb. 24 — Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Yaeger Ln. regarding a domestic dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend. Robert Thomas Champagne, 49, of Sierra Vista was arrested for domestic violence/criminal damage and related disorderly conduct charges. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Buck Springs Rd. resulted in the arrest of a backseat passenger. Donald Floyd Fuller, 52, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Show Low for failing to appear on an original charge of consuming alcohol in public, $1,000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of south Clare Ln regarding an argument between husband and wife which escalated into an assault. Michael Eric Castro, 33, of California, was arrested for domestic violence assault and related criminal damage. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
