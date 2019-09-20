• Sept. 9 — Officers responded to the Pinetop Circle K regarding a male who was previously trespassed from the store and returned intoxicated and was refusing to leave. Robert Palmer Jr., 41, of Whiteriver, was arrested for criminal trespass third degree. He was later cited and released.
— A traffic stop in the 2400 block of east White Mountain Blvd for an equipment violation lead to the arrest of Andrew David Amador-Peaches, 20, and Jaden Alexander Anchondo, 21, both of Show Low. Officers upon contact witnessed an occupant attempting to conceal bottles of alcohol. Investigation also revealed narcotics (cocaine) and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Anchondo was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug and drug paraphernalia.Amador-Peaches was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, liquor in body under 21 and possession of liquor. They were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 12 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Buck Springs Road resulted in the arrest of occupant Olajuwon Quintero, 21, of Phoenix. Quintero had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to comply on an original charge of underage with liquor in system, $84 bond. He was arrested and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Veterans Village Thrift Store in Lakeside. A 16 yr old runaway juvenile broke into and burglarized the business; he fled the business and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. He was charged with burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later transported to a detention facility in Florence.
• Sept. 14 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Pineview Drive for speed, 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, lead to the arrest of Arlene Lee George, 30, of Whiteriver. She was cited and released for criminal speed.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Pineview Drive for speed, 62 mph in a 35 mph zone, resulted in the arrest of Noe Isaac Rodriguez, 21, of Rio Rico. He was cited and released for criminal speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.