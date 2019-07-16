• July 2 — A shoplifting at the Family Dollar in Pinetop resulted in the arrest of Jawuan Thompson, 18, of Whiteriver, for shoplifting. He was cited and released.
• July 3 — A traffic stop in the area of Buck Springs/SR 260 lead to the arrest of Matthew Jonas Kane Jr., 36, of McNary. Kane had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop for violation of a court order for driving on a suspended license with a $379 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 4 — An argument in the area of 20 east White Mountain Blvd between ex-girlfriend and Danny Thomas Alsenay, 40, of Whiteriver, escalated to an assault. Alsenay was arrested for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 5 — A traffic stop in the area of Moonridge Drive/SR 260 resulted in the arrest of Elijah James Phillips, 21, of Pinetop for DUI slightest, DUI Bac > .08 and Bac.15-19. Phillips showed physical signs of alcohol consumption and investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was later cited and released.
— Caroline R Thornton, 45, of Show Low, who was at Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department on an unrelated matter. Thornton had an outstanding warrant out of Show Low for violation of a court order on a shoplifting charge with a $84 bond. She was arrested and later bonded out.
— Blaine Dewayne Nosie Sr., 47, of Lakeside was at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. Nosie was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for violation of a court order on a driving suspended charge with a $500 bond. He was arrested and later bonded out.
• July 6 — A traffic stop in the area of Woodland Rd/SR 260 resulted in the arrest of Dillan Mathew Chapman, 22, of Tempe, for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.