• Feb. 7 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Turkey Track Drive resulted in the arrest of Matraisa Ruelaine Johnson, 25, of Whiteriver. Martraisa had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Show Low on an original charge of consuming liquor in public, $329 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 8 — Officers responded to the 1200 block of south McCoy Drive regarding a domestic violence dispute. Quenton James Roberts, 47, of Pinetop, was arrested for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct and criminal damage charges.
• Feb. 9 — Officers responded to the 1700 block of west Jackson Lane regarding a domestic violence dispute. Jerry Craig Herring, 47, of Lakeside, was arrested for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct charges. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 13 — A traffic stop in in the area of 20 East White Mountain Blvd resulted in arrest of Mathew Ryan Bauer, 37, of Mesa. He was charged with aggravated DUI; passenger under 15. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 15 — Officers responded to the area or Poplar Dr/Pine Lake Rd regarding an intoxicated male lying in the road obstructing traffic. Brandon Marcel Peters-Cook, 33, of Phoenix, was arrested for obstructing a highway and public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
• Feb. 17 — A traffic stop in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of James Douglas Bowden, 53, of Show Low. Bowden had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Show Low on original charges of dog at large and dog tag offenses, $851 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the 2400 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Sergio H, Dalton-Albert, 24, of Whiteriver. Sergio had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on an original charge of shoplifting, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
