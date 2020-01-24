• Jan. 12 — Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd regarding a domestic violence incident between boyfriend and girlfriend which escalated to an assault. Eric John Soke Jr., 34, of Lakeside, was arrested for domestic violence aggravated assault. He was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia when a pipe, believed to be used to ingest methamphetamine, was found in his possession. A check for warrants revealed an outstanding warrant out of Holbrook for failure to comply on original charges of possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, $341 bond.
• Jan. 13 — Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of South McCoy Drive regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance and fighting with roommates. David Arthur Fridley, 43, of Pinetop, was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was later cited and released.
— Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of South McCoy Drive. Contact was made with Hannah McKay Burnside, 19, of Pinetop, who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Pinetop. The warrant carried a bond of $500 for failing to appear on reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 14 — Officers responded to the 2600 block of east Poplar Drive regarding an intoxicated male who was walking in and out of traffic. Sampson Sherman Hays, 43, of Lakeside, was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
• Jan. 16 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Pine View Ln lead to the arrest of the driver and two passengers who had outstanding warrants for their arrest. Janine Dazen of McNary was cited and released for driving with license suspended. Summer Dawn Dazen, 31, of McNary, had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear out of Show Low on a disorderly conduct charge, $750 bond. Gladys Nora Massey, 30, of McNary had an outstanding warrant for disobeying a lawful court order out of Show Low on a DUI charge, $4,173 bond. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the Fairview apartments in Lakeside regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. A 14 yr old was arrested for being underage with liquor in body. He was cited and released to a responsible party.
• Jan. 17 — Officers responded to the 2400 block of east Poplar Dr regarding a husband who violated an order of protection. Jerris Ashel Wissink, 31, of Pinetop, was arrested for interfering with judicial proceedings. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the Fairview apartments regarding a domestic violence disturbance. An argument between boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into an assault. Ryan Matthew Roelle, 26, of Lakeside, was arrested for domestic violence assault and domestic violence disorderly conduct. Roelle also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop for failing to appear on an original charge of assault, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
