• Dec. 20 — Officers responded to the Fairview Apartments in Lakeside regarding a domestic incident between husband and wife which escalated to an assault. Jasper Hunter Jr., 44, of Show Low, was arrested for domestic violence assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 21 — Officers made contact with an individual obstructing traffic in the area of SR260/Malapai Dr. Donald Floyd Fuller, 52, was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Show Low for failing to appear on charges of consuming liquor in public, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/McCoy Dr lead to the arrest of Jason Roman, 21, of Lakeside. An odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia (pipes). He was later cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dec. 22 — Officers arrested Patrick Paxson, 46, of Whiteriver, for consuming alcohol in public in the area of Homestead Rd/Shoreline Dr. He was later cited and released.
• Dec. 23 — Officers responded to the area of SR260/ Penrod Lane in Pinetop regarding a report of a male assaulting a female. Gustavo Chairez Ruiz, 33, was arrested for domestic violence assault and domestic violence disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 27 — Officers had contact in Lakeside at the Police Dept. with Rheanna Mackenzie Henry, 26, of Whiteriver. Henry was found to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest. The first warrant was out of Pinetop for failing to appear on charges of obstructing a highway and false reporting, $750 bond. The second warrant was out of Pinetop for obstructing a court on an original charge of driving suspended, $528 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 28 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Mountain Gate Circle resulted in the arrest of a passenger James Cisco Jr., 33, of Whiteriver. James was found to have an open container of alcohol in his possession. He was cited and released.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of east Poplar Dr regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. James Zachery Ingbretson, 27, of Pinetop, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage. He was later cited and released.
• Dec. 29 — Officers responded to the area of SR 260/Pine Lake RD regarding an intoxicated female walking into traffic. Joyce Marie Kessay, 42, of McNary, was arrested for public nuisance. She was later cited and released.
— Officers responded to the area of Porter Mountain RD/Flag Hollow RD regarding a hit and run accident. The driver of the at fault vehicle was later located. Ashley Marie MarQuez, 30, of Concho, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident. She was cited and released.
