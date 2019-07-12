• June 28 — Officers received a report of a subject consuming alcohol in a vehicle at the KFC drive-through in Pinetop. It was also reported the vehicle contained a child passenger. The driver Franklin Lee Ethelbah, 32, of Whiteriver, showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) also revealed signs of impairment. He was charged with felony aggravated DUI and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• June 30 — A traffic stop in the 2400 block of east White Mountain Blvd led to the arrest of passenger Richard William Heathershaw, 37, of Glendale, for an open container of alcohol in passenger compartment. He was cited and released.
— Officers responded to the midtown Circle K in Pinetop regarding an intoxicated subject refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. David Irvin Johnson, 47, of McNary, was arrested on two outstanding warrants. The first warrant was out of Pinetop for failure to appear on a criminal trespass charge, $750 bond. The second warrant, for a violation of criminal trespass was out of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, $1,100 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.