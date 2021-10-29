Wade Midkiff has a whale of a fish story with which to entertain family and friends — and he’s got a picture to back his story up.
Midkiff, of Pinetop, was fishing on Show Low Lake at 9 a.m. last Saturday using Power Bait, when he reeled in a 22½-inch rainbow trout.
“I fish a lot, and I’ve never had a fish near that,” he said. “And I’ve been fishing up here for 40 years.”
Originally from Tucson, Midkiff said he’d always come to the mountains to fish. He moved to the White Mountains in 2001, however, so he’s been regularly fishing here for 20 years.
“I don’t know exactly how much it weighed,” he said of his prize catch. “It was 22½ inches long, so we just looked it up on the internet to find out what a rainbow trout that size would weigh, and came up with 5.3 pounds. It was a healthy fish.”
During the hot months in summer, Midkiff said he often goes to the White Mountain Apache Reservation to fish, but he also fishes at Scott Reservoir in Lakeside and Fool Hollow Lake in Show Low.
“In the summer, I don’t do very good (catching fish), but the months of March, April and October are usually pretty good,” he said.
Although he mostly fishes by himself, Midkiff had some welcome company to go fishing with over the weekend.
“My brother was visiting up here from Tucson last weekend,” he said. “He was visiting for his birthday, so I wish he’d have been the one to have caught that fish.”
The trout won’t be mounted on the wall of Midkiff’s home, though — or be put on the table as dinner.
“I released it,” he said.
He’s already framed an 8-by-10-inch photo of his catch to display, however.
“Maybe it will encourage a lot of people to get out and enjoy that lake and Scott Reservoir and Fool Hollow,” he said.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
