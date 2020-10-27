Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 60 on Oct. 21

Special correspondent to The Independent, Mike Leiby, reported preliminary details on Oct. 22 of a single-engine airplane that had made an emergency landing on Oct. 21 on U.S. 60. And, now, like the late Paul Harvey always said, “In a minute, you’ll hear the rest of the story,” or read it, that is.
John “Cisco” Francisco and Bonny Brady, husband and wife, were on their way home from Tucson to Pinetop on Wednesday, Oct. 21. They had been to Tucson the day before, dealing with a family issue and were looking forward to some beers and a good night’s sleep when they got home.
“She usually drives from Tucson to Globe,” said Francisco. “Me, from Globe to Show Low.”
Francisco said there was a compact car in front of them and all of a sudden they saw a shadow over the car that looked like it could be a big bird.
“I looked and saw the plane less than 20 feet before our car and heading toward the guy in front of us, said Francisco. “The plane dropped very quickly and was just gliding. I was hoping he was going faster than our two cars which were before him. Both of us hit the brakes. The wing hit the guard rail. It did not flip so when he was down on the road, we got close together and followed him. Me and the other guy stayed about five feet away and went slow and tried to make sure we stayed with him. We had to stay with him and make sure nothing burst into flames. Then we had to get the plane off the road.
“I tried to take a video. I did not take a picture because I have a password on my phone and had never taken a video, and then he hit the ground and I gave up – no action shots. I made a quick stop and put on the flashers. The other guy did too. Holy cow, it was pretty intense.”
Brady said, “There was a section of straight road and a short curve where there was a blind spot,” so I directed traffic.”
“The pilot was trying to radio the control tower in Albuquerque,” said Francisco. “He had been to Show Low and was going to Tucson.”
“Me and the other guy in the car and the pilot got the plane off the road. Luckily at the end of the guard rail there was an area where we could push it and get it off the road. The plane weighs nothing and we pushed and the wing just made it over the guardrail,” said Francisco.
The next vehicle behind us that came along right after we pulled over was the U.S. Forest Service,” said Brady, “and I flagged them them down.”
“We all just did this thing and we all left before any ambulances, police cars or fire trucks got there,” said Francisco. “We saw them – police, fire and ambulance — about 15 minutes later heading there as we were coming into Show Low. The Forest Service had radioed too, and they stayed with the guy.”
During all of this there was no introduction of the parties. Francisco and Brady did not know the name of the pilot or the other guy in the car. Francisco said the pilot was a young guy in his 20s or 30s and that he had on a rescue T-shirt, shorts and had a good build. Brady said the driver of the other car was maybe in his 40s.
Neither Francisco nor Brady knew what kind of plane it was, but it was later learned in a report by AZ Family (Phoenix Channels 3 and 5) that Ian Gregor, spokesman for the FAA, identified the plane as a Piper PA-28. Leiby also reported that the plane’s engine had lost power after he completed a touch-and-go at the Show Low airport and was headed back to the Tucson area.
“It happened so freaking fast,” said Francisco. “When the wing hit the guard rail, it bounced about a foot or a foot and a half and dented the wing which is where the gas tanks usually are located, so we just wanted to make sure it did not burst into flames. We thought it happened around 11 a.m. but we heard later it was around 11:15 a.m. and that was right. We didn’t stick around. We just did our duty and wanted to get home.”
Of course after the initial shock wore off, and they began to realize what actually happened, Francisco said, “It was our first near-death experience.”
Needless to say, this is a story they will be telling for a long time.
Francisco, retired from the University of Arizona (U of A) as the information technology manager, is a musician and the head brewer at Pinetop Brewery in Pinetop. Brady is also retired from the U of A where she was an applications systems analyst/developer and the principal harpist for the Arizona Symphony in Tucson. They reside in Pinetop.
To date, the couple does not know the name of the pilot, nor has it yet been disclosed, but Leiby reported the incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. They also do not know the name of the other driver of the car in front of them who helped, but he, like them, was not only a quick thinker acting in a crisis but a good Samaritan who was not afraid to jump in and help another, expecting nothing in return.
