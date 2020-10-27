Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 60 on Oct. 21

More Information

In Mike Leiby's Oct. 23 article, “Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 60,” Leiby quoted an email he had received from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Public Information Officer Bart Graves about the incident stating, “Just after 11:15 a.m., (DPS) troopers responded to a call of a plane that went down on the U.S. 60 at milepost 307.8 (between Cibecue and Show Low.) The male pilot, who was uninjured, lost engine power after he completed a touch-and-go at the Show Low airport and was headed back to the Tucson area. The pilot was the only occupant of the plane and he was able to push the plane off the highway, where it is no longer blocking traffic. Troopers on-scene were assisting the NTSB by providing information for their investigation. The FAA was also contacted.”