The Small Business Development Center’s PLEASE Buy Local campaign kicks off on Friday just in time for the Memorial Day weekend in the cool country of northeastern Arizona.
This is the third year the SBDC has launched the program in conjunction with the Arizona Commerce Authority, which has continued to be well received by area business owners.
“Business owners overwhelmingly asked us to bring the program back, saying ‘it made a difference’ and ‘people were talking about it,’ ” said SBDC Director Rich Chanick. “Our belief is the best way to strengthen our community and to create the resiliency we need is to rely on each other. Even though it would be very difficult to buy ‘everything’ locally we can make a huge difference in our economy if we all just buy 10% more locally.”
Local businesses urge consumers, when possible, to purchase products like pet food, home goods and even large purchases like vehicles from local, small businesses.
“What we hope to accomplish is to make people think before they spend their money off of the Mountain,” said Chanick. “What can you buy at a local store in your area that you were going to order online?”
Look for the yellow flags
The SBDC staff has been logging hundreds of miles delivering approximately 700 yellow flags and banners to northeastern Arizona in preparation for the summer. The yellow flags and banners are intended to help get the word out so that residents and visitors consider buying local as they shop. Flags and banners are already visible in Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Springerville-Eagar, St. Johns and Winslow.
“This is truly a regional effort,” said Chanick, who offered special thanks to SBDC staffer Craig Boston and Steve North, business development coordinator for the city of Show Low.
Boston and North hit the Deuce of Clubs and U.S. 60 last week, armed with electric drills, flags and flagpoles to help business owners. They worked against the wind to install flags for business owners with storefronts along the highway. This was coordinated with efforts to install the large PLEASE Buy Local banner that hangs over the Deuce of Clubs between Northland Pioneer College and Show Low City Park.
Look for the magazine
The PLEASE Buy Local magazine, produced and published by the White Mountain Independent, will hit stands on June 3 along with that Friday’s edition of the newspaper.
At least 20,000 copies will circulate to newspaper subscribers, advertisers and local businesses.
“If we are going to build our regional economy we have to rely on ourselves and our partners to do it,” said White Mountain Independent General Manager Rick Nathan. “By creating a magazine with the same theme we hope to add strength and momentum to our economy going into the summer and going forward.”
Remember that not every small business has a yellow flag; the flags are symbolic of the PLEASE Buy Local effort. So, don’t hesitate to shop local even if you don’t see a flag.
Partnerships
A large regional effort such as this could not get started without partnerships. According to Chanick, “Our host, Northland Pioneer College, has been supportive of every move we have made starting at the president, Dr. Chato Hazelbaker.”
Local chambers of commerce have a role in the program that involves helping distribute the yellow flags and are getting the word out to businesses, residents and visitors.
Local leaders are actively supporting the PLEASE Buy Local campaign. County officials, mayors, town managers and economic development departments are also on board with the program and have energized the efforts.
Lastly, the Arizona Commerce Authority has partnered with the SBDC in Show Low as well as the entire SBDC network in Arizona. Keith Watkins, ACA senior vice president of legislative affairs and rural development with the Arizona Commerce Authority, has been a loyal supporter and partner with the Small Business Development Center and the PLEASE Buy Local campaign.
Upcoming events
The chambers of commerce and area cities and towns will be coordinating PLEASE Buy Local signature events on the weekend of Aug. 6. Some of the events include art shows, festivals, car shows, farmer’s markets and music festivals. Information on this weekend will be released as it gets closer.
Remember, the season to shop and support your local business community is here. Please buy local.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by Northland Pioneer College is funded by the SBA and NPC to assist business owners in the in the region to start, finance and grow local businesses to support the local economy. The services are provided on a no-cost basis. For more information, contact your local Chamber of Commerce or visit the SBDC website at: www.npc.edu/sbdc. You can also call SBDC’s Development Center at 532-6170 or toll-free at 800-266-7845.
