"The District has made a difficult decision to stop accepting cardboard and paper. There are several reasons that led to this decision, but the one that put the stop immediately was an electrical issue in the building that effects the process. We understand this has been a good community service for many years. The Board of Directors have had many discussions on this topic trying to balance the economic, environmental and public sentiments and feel the core responsibility for the District is in the collection and treatment of wastewater. The District will continue to produce compost, but will not be accepting cardboard and paper (includes confidential documents). We feel the Town is offering a great opportunity to recycle many items and hope the community will continue to support their efforts."

- Pinetop Lakeside Sanitary District