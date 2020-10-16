HOLBROOK — A 17-year-old vacationer in Show Low who crashed his dirt bike in the forest was found by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies as the sun was going down and provided with emergency medical care.
The boy was found on Forest Service Road 130 near the 300 road around 7:38 p.m., with what the NCSO described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
He was taken to a medical facility in Scottsdale for treatment.
A press release on the incident from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that the boy and his family were vacationing in Show Low when the boy went out on his own on the dirt bike and crashed it in the forest.
“Please remember, if you are going out to ride any type of UTV/ATV, or dirt bike, always remember to let someone know where you are going, go in pairs and never rely on cell phone service,” Gorman stated in the press release.
Deputies started looking for the boy after his family reported him missing.
