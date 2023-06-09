ACSO cocaine seizure

The Apache County Sheriff’s Office recovered over 22 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Springerville on Wednesday morning.

A simple traffic stop conducted by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office last week concluded with the seizure of over 22 pounds of cocaine and the arrest of suspect from Nogales, Arizona.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy with the ACSO’s Special Crimes Enforcement unit conducted the stop on U.S. 60 in Springerville near mile marker 394.

