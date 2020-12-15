APACHE COUNTY — Deputies with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men last month on serious charges ranging from sexual conduct with a minor to aggravated assault and endangerment/imminent death.
The most recent arrest was Nov. 20 in Concho when deputies took Dean S. Terrell, 51, into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, disorderly conduct involving a deadly weapon or instrument and endangerment/imminent death.
Details of what happened, where it happened and the exact time and date are unknown at this time.
Next was the arrest of Christopher John Jaramillo, 34, who is accused of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse and sexual assault.
Details on this incident are also not known at this time.
The Independent has requested police reports on both incidents but as of press time the ACSO had not had time to process the requests and send the reports to the newspaper.
