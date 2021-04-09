On March 27, at or about 9:27 a.m., Apache County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a “squatter” at a property in Hunt (Concho).
Upon arrival, deputies observed smoke coming from a chimney pipe from a shed at the property. Contact was made with an unidentified male subject who refused to come out. When requesting for additional assistance, the male subject run out the back of the structure with his hands in his pockets, refusing commands to stop.
Deputies followed the tracks for several miles with the assistance of air support from the Department of Public Safety.
The unidentified male subject was also captured on a security camera on March 26, at a separate residence in the area attempting to enter the residence.
The Apache County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the subject, a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with brown hair.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 800-352-1850 or 928-337-4321.
