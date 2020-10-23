WILLIAMS — Another school bus driver in northern Arizona has been arrested under suspicion of DUI with students on board the bus he was driving.
A press release from Jon Paxton with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office stated that Charles Hoag, 65, was arrested Monday, Oct. 19 on Hoctor Road and Buena Vista Trail charged with suspicion and DUI.
Paxton said the bus Hoag was driving left of the center going into a ditch with 16 elementary school age children on the bus at the time.
Two of the children had to be taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation and possible treatment of any injuries they may or may not have sustained as a result of the bus going into a ditch.
Minor undisclosed injuries of other children were also reported.
Paxton said no further information is available at this time in the ongoing investigation into the incident.
