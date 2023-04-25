Tawann Richardson vehicle

Tawann Richardson, of Oklahoma, was seen traveling westbound on interstate 40 in a black Toyota Camry with Oklahoma plates. After deploying tire deflation devices, Richardson lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop near milepost 271 in the Holbrook area.

State troopers and county deputies have apprehended a man in the Holbrook area wanted for murder in Oklahoma.

Around 3:40 p.m. on April 17, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received a call reporting Tawann Richardson, 23, of Lawton, Oklahoma, traveling westbound of out New Mexico on Interstate 40.

