State troopers and Navajo County sheriff’s deputies last week apprehended a man in the Holbrook area who is suspected of committing a homicide in Oklahoma.
At about 3:40 p.m. on April 17, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received a call reporting Tawann Richardson, 23, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was traveling westbound from New Mexico on Interstate 40.
The suspect was traveling with an unnamed “female passenger” in a black Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plates, according to DPS.
“Dispatchers relayed the information to troopers in the area, and troopers saw Richardson’s car,” DPS stated in a release. “A trooper started a traffic stop, but Richardson continued driving and a pursuit started.”
DPS pursued Richardson for “around 20 miles” and informed the NCSO about the situation. Deputies used tire-deflation devices near milepost 271 on I-40, resulting in the suspect losing control of the vehicle and stopping in the median.
Richardson and the female passenger were taken into custody without further incident, and Richardson was booked into Navajo County jail.
Richardson is “the alleged subject of an active homicide warrant out of Oklahoma for a shooting that left a man dead,” DPS said.
The shooting occurred on April 9, the Sunday prior to Richardson’s apprehension. He was also booked for outstanding warrants relating to a felony parole violation from Texas.
In 2018, Richardson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was given a 10-year suspended sentence.
In addition, he “also faces a felony charge of unlawful flight from law enforcement,” according to DPS.
The female was released without charges and “was not involved,” but a case against Richardson was filed on April 18, DPS said.
A news report from KSWO-TV, which serves southwest Oklahoma and north Texas, stated the victim in the Oklahoma homicide was Clayton Stephens.
According to court documents, Stephens and Richardson were in “a secret romantic relationship” and note the last contact in Stephens’ phone was a one-minute call to Richardson.
