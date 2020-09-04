ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO — Most of us have seen the generosity of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while the majority of people want to be of help during a crisis like this one, there are some who would take advantage of the situation.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Frank Fisher in the Albuquerque office sent out an email warning of that exact thing.
“Many New Mexicans want to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to charities, but the FBI is warning that scammers also want to help – as in helping themselves to your money,” Fisher stated in the email.
He said reports have been coming into law enforcement agencies all over The United States during the pandemic of scammers soliciting donations and then just taking the money or sensitive personal information and running.
“Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both.Don’t let them,” Fisher advises.“Protect yourself and do your research before clicking on links purporting to provide information on the virus.”
Specifically, Fisher said people need to do some checking before they donate anything to anyone.
He warned that donating to an online charity or something they find on social media that claims to benefit COVID relief in some way might just be a scam.
Also, Fisher advised that contributing to a crowdfunding campaign and purchasing products online that claim to benefit COVID relief could be scams as well.
He warned that people can’t just count on someone using a name of a proven legitimate charity as proof of someone’s claim of affiliation with that charity.
“A charity scam occurs when a thief poses as a real charity or uses the name of a real charity get money from you. Be careful about giving money to any charity calling you for donations and be wary if you get a call about a donation pledge that you don’t remember making – it could be a scam,” Fisher stated.
In his email to the public Fisher provided some helpful tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of a charity fraud.
Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding websites.
Never donate in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money.
Do not let anyone rush you into making a donation.
Do not click on links from sources you don’t know. These could be attempts to download viruses onto your computer or cell phone.
The FBI has more tips at: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/charity-fraud.
