Deputies arrest suspected child molester

HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Lakeside man Friday Aug. 14 who they believe was molesting a child and who allegedly had dangerous drugs and dangerous drug paraphernalia in his home.
Brandon Derek Copeland, 35, of Lakeside, was sitting in the NCSO Jail in Holbrook as of Friday, Aug. 21 facing three counts of child molestation, along with single counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that detectives started looking into the possibility of crimes being committed by Copeland after an unidentified person said something might be going on at his residence in Lakeside.
Detectives then reportedly interviewed witnesses and the alleged victim while also gathering evidence, after which they obtained a search warrant from a judge based on the information they garnered.
Then it was just a question of serving the search warrant on Copeland at his residence in Lakeside where he was arrested and taken into custody before being taken to Holbrook and jailed to see a judge.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse lauded the arrest.
“The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the children of Navajo County. Crimes against children investigations are given the highest priority in our office. It is a priority of mine to investigate these cases thoroughly, find those who are responsible, hold them accountable and to ensure the safety of the child/victim. I commend our detectives and deputies who work these cases as they are extremely sensitive and difficult for all those involved. Our hearts go out to the victim and the family who were affected,” he stated in the press release.
Copeland’s case will now go before the Navajo County Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.