NAVAJO COUNTY — It’s been a busy few weeks for law enforcement in the White Mountains.
Last week Show Low Police officers busted a woman at a local motel for drug sales. During the same week, Snowflake-Taylor police officers arrested a shoplifter who threw a full bottle of stolen alcohol into the face of an employee who tried to stop him.
The week before that a man was arrested for shooting his girlfriend in the leg during an argument.
Last week on Wednesday, June 10 Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies kept another large quantity of dangerous drugs off of the black market.
Joseph Alexander Franklin, 30, and Erica Liliana Lopez, 19, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of marijuana and misconduct involving weapons.
They were booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook under $100,000 secured bonds each.
A check of the inmate roster for Friday, June 12 did not show Franklin or Lopez still in custody.
The bust took place around 11 a.m. June 10 after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 40 (which is in a High Intensity Drug Trafficking area) for unsafe operation during which a deputy reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle that Franklin and Lopez were in.
Having probable cause to search the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found 11 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of THC wax, 2 ounces of marijuana, a lot of cash, and a pistol.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse applauded the work of his deputies day in and day out.
“This was great work done by the Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies, apprehending drug dealers and removing these drugs from our community,” Clouse said in a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman.
