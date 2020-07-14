HOLBROOK — In just a one-week period Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies saved the lives of two people bysing Narcan.
Narcan is a drug used to counteract opioids.
On July 1 and on July 8 deputies used it to revive two people who were under the effects of opioid use.
In the July 1 incident, deputies at a residence on Clarksdale Road in Snowflake found an unconscious 48-year-old man who was unresponsive and was breathing inconsistently.
Recognizing those symptoms as possibly being related to opioid use from training NCSO deputies get, Narcan was administered to the man who woke up and was then taken to a local hospital and then to one in the valley for further treatment.
Then on July 8 deputies again saved a life when they responded to a residence on Whiting Avenue in Holbrook.
In that incident deputies reportedly found an unresponsive 52-year-old man who all showed signs of possible opioid use.
Deputies again used Narcan to revive the man, this time having to use two doses before sending him the the hospital.
“Due to the deputies’ quick thinking and quality training, they were able to save not one, but two people’s lives and for that I am grateful. The Sheriff’s Office has been carrying Narcan and training our deputies in the use of Narcan for some time now and this is the reason why. It works,” said Sheriff David Clouse.
NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said they started equipping deputies and training them in the use of Narcan about three years ago.
He said all incoming deputies are also trained in its use.
Swanty said the nice thing about Narcan is that if it turns out someone they give it to is not abusing opioids, it has no undesirable effect on them.
He said all patrol vehicles are equipped with Narcan as is the jail.
“It has proven very successful over the years (saving lives When seconds make the difference in a (opioid) overdose,” Swanty said.
The form of Narcan used by the NCSO is administered through the nasal cavity.
