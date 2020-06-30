WAGON WHEEL — A press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) stated there was a deputy-involved shooting in Wagon Wheel which lies between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside, around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25 in which a suspect was flown to a Phoenix hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that no deputies were injured.
She did not identify the suspect.
Gorman said the Arizona Department of Public Safety Major Crimes District will be handling the out-of-agency investigation into the shooting.
NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said no further information is likely to be released until the DPS concludes their investigation.
He said that all of the deputies involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave, which he said is routine procedure when there is a deputy involved shooting.
