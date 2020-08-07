KAYENTA — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy making a routine speeding stop near milepost marker 375 on U.S. Highway 160 west of Kayenta kept nearly 23 pounds (22.8) of crystal methamphetamine from reaching the black market.
Jose Juan Valenzuela, 35, and Leysi Martinez Victoriano, 24, both from Mesa, were arrested and as of Monday, Aug. 3, were both still sitting in the NCSO jail in Holbrook on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and use of dangerous drugs.
The meth was allegedly found inside 13 large plastic bags in the vehicle they were in and has an estimated street value of approximately $613,000.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said it was a job well done by the deputy who made the stop.
“This was outstanding police work from our deputy furthering his traffic stop and looking for illegal drugs. Drugs are being trafficked across our county and being introduced into our communities. Traffic stops like this is how we remove drugs from the streets. The NCSO is committed to working drug interdiction across all our roadways in the county.” Clouse said in a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.