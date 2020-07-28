SHOW LOW — Police are warning people who have not applied for an Electronic Benefit Transfer card through the Department of Economic Security, not to use one if they get one in the mail.
So what is an EBT card?
It is most commonly known as a SNAP, or nutrition benefits card that people who qualify for the government program can get to help cover the cost of food.
“EBT is an electronic system that allows a recipient to authorize transfer of their government benefits from a federal account to a retailer account to pay for products received. EBT is used in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam,” states the United States department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service web page at www.fsn.usda.gov.
“We have seen a new form of FRAUD in Show Low. Victims are receiving EBT cards in the mail from the Department of Economic Security without applying for benefits. Do not use these cards. Report the incident to the law enforcement agency whose jurisdiction services your home address and the Department of Economic Security,” said SLPD officials
People who receive such cards can report it to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or to oig.ssa.gov/report.
