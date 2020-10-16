PHOENIX — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 54-year-old former Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Frederick Arias, who is wanted in connection with a $9 million fraud scheme.
The FBI has joined with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in asking for the public’s help in finding and arresting Arias who retired from the DPS in 2008.
From 1998 until he retired in 2008, Arias worked in Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
“Between December of 2015 and October of 2017, Arias allegedly told investors that The Joseph Project (a non-existent humanitarian organization that bilked millions from Christian investors) was a safe and secure investment with guaranteed profits. Instead, Arias allegedly withdrew funds to pay personal expenses and wired funds overseas. On June 6, 2019, Arias was charged with conspiracy; fraudulent schemes and artifices; money laundering in the first degree; ten counts of theft; two counts of illegal control of an enterprise; forgery; and fraudulent schemes by the Superior Court of the State of Arizona, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
“On June 10, 2019, Arias was arrested in Kirkland, Washington. On June 13, 2019, Arias was released from custody on bond, and subsequently failed to appear for an extradition hearing. On June 26, 2019, the King County District Court in King County, Washington, charged Arias with failure to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 19, 2020, Arias was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The FBI said Arias has ties to, or may visit, Canada, Norway, Australia, the Czech Republic, and the Dominican Republic and that he previously lived in Kirkland, Washington.
Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999, their nearest FBI Office, American Embassy or Consulate. Further details and photos can be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/wcc/frederick-arias.
