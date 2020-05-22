SHOW LOW — Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people in association with a case of credit card fraud and theft.
Aaron Eszlinger, 37, of Vernon, Tami Snyder, 41, of Vernon, Della Vesely, 41, of Vernon, and William Infield, 27, of Concho, were all arrested Saturday, May 16 at a residence in Apache County relatively close to Vernon where Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) investigators, along with detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a search. Police said multiple items of evidence linking the four suspects to theft and credit card fraud were reportedly found during the search.
According to NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, they got a call Friday, May 15 from a 63-year-old Snowflake man reporting the theft of his credit card and fraudulent use of it by at least one of the suspects.
Police said that later that evening, deputies making a traffic stop near 27 Avenue and U.S. 60 in Show Low reportedly found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle they stopped along with evidence that tied the three people in the vehicle to the credit card theft and fraudulent use of that card.
Those three were arrested May 15 and booked into the Navajo County Jail.
When the search was conducted on the residence near Vernon in Apache County Saturday, May 16 the police identified and arrested the fourth suspect.
“This is a great example of the excellent work that deputies at the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office do on a day to day basis. This case is also an outstanding example of the partnerships between law enforcement agencies in this region of the State,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said in a press release.
