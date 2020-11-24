SHOW LOW — Four local residents were arrested Monday, Nov. 9 near White Mountain Avenue and Wild Game Trail and all were charged with dangerous and narcotic drug offenses.
Lauren S. Crittenden, 24, Calab J. Mata, 33, Anthony W. Payne, 36 and Shelby N. Spencer, 25, all of Show Low, were arrested and all charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics (fentanyl pills and heroin), possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
Crittenden was also arrested on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $3,000.
Police said that when an officer searched the vehicle all four suspects were in (and that Crittenden was driving) the officer allegedly found more than usable quantities of meth and heroin, a syringe with liquid in it, 42 fentanyl pills, a scale and a loaded pistol.
All of the suspects denied any knowledge of the illegal drugs or the pistol.
