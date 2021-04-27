HEBER — A 48-year-old man who allegedly assaulted and choked a woman to unconsciousness is in the Navajo County jail in Holbrook under a $750,000 bond.
Jason Andrew Bernard, 48, of Heber, was arrested by NCSO detectives on April 13 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence-related aggravated assault-choking/, domestic violence-related aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a press release from NCSO, the 36-year-old victim who lives in Scottsdale called 911 around 6:30 p.m. April 12 telling the operator she had been attacked by a man who was “trying to kill her” and was able to give a description of the man and her location on Quail Run Road in Heber.
“After the initial investigation, the deputies learned the victim had been sexually assaulted, (choked) and assaulted to the point of unconsciousness. The victim identified Jason Bernard as the person who assaulted her,” Gorman stated in her press release.
The following day detectives located and arrested Bernard, who as of April 20 was still in custody.
