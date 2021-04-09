OVERGAARD — A local man and woman were arrested Tuesday, March 23, at their home on Wood Drive in Overgaard charged with possession and sales of crystal methamphetamine.
A press release from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that when NCSO Major Crimes Apprehension Team detectives armed with a Superior Court warrant raided the home of Luis and Venita Fay Owens-Castaneda, ages 61 and 63 respectively, they allegedly found evidence of the use and sales of meth along with a little more than an ounce (28.3 grams) of the dangerous drug.
“Luis was booked into the Navajo County Jail on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale,” Gorman stated in the press release adding that Venita was also booked into the Navajo County Jail on related charges.
Just four days before the March 23 bust, Owens-Castaneda and another woman were arrested during a routine traffic stop on dangerous drug charges.
It may be the investigation into the details surrounding the arrest of Owens-Castaneda from the first bust that led to the bust on March 23.
The first arrest of Owens-Castaneda was March 19 just before 6 a.m., when a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sergeant pulled over a car on State Route 87 at milepost 340 near Winslow.
Inside the car he allegedly found 7.67 ounces of meth along with 36-year-old Winslow resident Judith Sueann Moore and Owens-Castaneda.
Moore was arrested and booked on charges of possession/use of narcotic drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Owens-Castaneda was booked on two counts of of possession/use of dangerous drugs, and single counts each of transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and promoting prison contraband.
The estimated street value of the 7.67 ounces of meth seized in the March 19 bust was approximately $17,180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.