SHOW LOW — A 23-year-old Show Low man, who allegedly ran into a home on Whipple Street while texting and driving Aug. 13, was again charged with hit and run just three days after the first incident.
A person sitting on a couch was injured in the crash and Dylan G. Tilden was charged with hit and run because he fled the scene after hitting the house.
According to police, Tilden, was driving on State Route 260, near Ellsworth, around 9 a.m. Aug. 16 (three days later) when he allegedly collided with a vehicle coming the opposite direction with three people in it, including an 8-year-old boy, and then fled again.
Police said Tilden crossed three lanes of the highway before hitting the oncoming vehicle and he did not stop to see if the people in the other vehicle were injured.
Tilden instead allegedly fled to his residence, where police found him just as they did after the Aug. 13 hit and run.
Tilden also did not have state required vehicle insurance, according to police and he was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
