SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local man who they said was trespassing in a posted drug free school zone with marijuana.
Brandon Walker, 26, of Show Low, was arrested July 5 just minutes after midnight after an officer allegedly caught him on school property with illegal drugs. Police said he initially was trying to enter private property off campus when property owners told him to leave.
He allegedly approached one of the properties reportedly saying he was “going in” several times before finally leaving and apparently going to the Show Low High School campus on Cougar Lane off of Old Linden Road.
Police said officers found him trying to hide from police and that when located he ran when police called to him to stop and explain what he was doing on the campus.
One of the property owners who chased him away earlier gave a positive identification as him being the man trying to enter private properties.
Police said when they questioned him about that incident is when they allegedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.