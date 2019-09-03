SHOW LOW — A local man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by covering her mouth and nose so she couldn’t breath and throwing her into a table and to the floor.
Police arrested Robert A. Stringer, 25, of Show Low, charged with two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated assault-choking, two counts of domestic violence-related assault, three counts of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct involving a weapon, disorderly conduct and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.
Police said Stringer was in a confrontation with his girlfriend of five years when he allegedly began yelling, slamming doors and waking up children sleeping in nearby rooms. Police said Stringer allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the floor more than once, reportedly making her to fall onto a table causing injury. Police said he also allegedly covered her mouth and nose with his hand when she was on the floor and hid her phone so she could not call 911. Police said the victim had a swollen lip, bruises, scratches and minor lacerations consistent with her claim of assault.
