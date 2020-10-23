NAVAJO — An Apache County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Enforcement Team deputy making a routine stop on Interstate 40 Sept. 21 discovered 23 pounds of methamphetamine from reaching the black market and ultimately the hands of addicts.
ACSO Sgt. Albert Clark stated in a Facebook post that the deputy stopped José Alberto Avianedo, 32, of Phoenix, on I-40 near milepost 327.
Hope Lisia Tupouofalototo, 20, of Mesa, was in the vehicle with Avianedo.
While questioning them separately, the deputy reportedly encountered inconsistencies in their stories as to why they were traveling and where they were going.
After reportedly getting consent to search the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found 23 pounds of meth hidden in a spare tire.
Both Avianedo and Tupouofalototo were arrested and charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and conspiracy.
They were booked into the Apache County Jail in St. Johns.
A check of the inmate roster for Oct. 16 did not show them still in custody.
