SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man and a woman who allegedly had a loaded sawed-off 15-inch shotgun in their car along with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Alicia J. Martinez, 20, and Jesse James Williams, 20, both of Show Low were both arrested just after 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, on weapons and multiple drug charges after police reportedly found them in their darkened car. They were found in an area known for illegal drug activity with the shotgun at-the-ready — resting beside Martinez who was also allegedly in possession of marijuana extracts and meth.
Police said they also found materials consistent with packaging and selling meth in the car.
Williams was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of an illegal weapon during a drug offense.
He was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original marijuana charge that came with a $1,500 bond.
Martinez was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegal weapon during a drug offense.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 15, Williams was still in custody in the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
