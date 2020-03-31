Man arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

Kristopher F.L. Troglia, 31, of Show Low, was arrested March 17, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
Police said that Troglia, who is 6 foot 6 inches and outweighs his girlfriend by more than 50 pounds, allegedly held her down at which time neighbors heard loud screaming and reportedly heard her yelling “Get off me” and “Help.”
Police said when they questioned the victim, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, she reportedly told them the same kind of assault occurred days earlier that went unreported.
Police said officers found bruises and hand marks on her upper arms consistent with the March 17 assault giving them probable cause to arrest Troglia.
Troglia denied assaulting the victim March 17 or earlier before being arrested and booked.
