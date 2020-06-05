SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man who allegedly threw a 12-month-old baby face-first onto a hard floor during an argument with the baby’s mother who is also his girlfriend.
Alfredo J. Way, 27, of Whiteriver, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Show Low annex, charged with one count of domestic violence-related aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence-related assault, one count of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and one count of resisting arrest.
Police said Way was cursing and yelling at his girlfriend in Walmart when he was reportedly witnessed by employees and customers grabbing her by the hair, punching her in the face, and breaking her glasses.
Police said when a Walmart employee tried to intervene on behalf of the victim, Way allegedly also knocked the employee into a wall before wrenching the baby from the mother and throwing it to the floor on it’s face causing a large knot on the baby’s forehead.
The baby was taken to the Summit Healthcare Emergency Room while Way reportedly fled from Walmart.
Police located him a short time later at which time he allegedly resisted arrest, but reportedly admitted to at least parts of the incident at Walmart.
(3) comments
dirtbag
Scum bag
That may be too kind of a description of him.
