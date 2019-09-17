NAVAJO COUNTY — In the course of searching for escaped fugitives Blane and Susan Barksdale, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives, in partnership with U.S. Marshals, have found at least one other wanted person not connected to the Barksdales.
Jeremiah Jergins, 40, of Grawn, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 6, on a felony warrant out of Michigan for alleged incest with a minor.
Jergins will be extradited back to Michigan on the no-bond warrant to face the charges against him in a Michigan courtroom.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse was pleased that the search for the Barksdales has also netted other people charged with serious crimes.
“What an outstanding job for our Major Crimes Apprehension Team detectives and our great partnership with the U.S. Marshal’s to assist us with locating this wanted subject, removing him from our community,” Clouse said in the press release.
