Show Low — Police arrested Jonathan J. Kitcheyan, 36, of Whiteriver, after he allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend during a heated confrontation while staying at the KC Motel at 60 W. Deuce of Clubs.
According to the police report, Kitcheyan and Leia T. Nachu, 40, of Whiteriver, were allegedly alcohol impaired when they started yelling loudly at each over Nachu’s alleged alcohol consumption while pregnant causing a disturbance to other motel guests that prompted police intervention.
During the confrontation that turned physical, police said Kitcheyan allegedly caused injury with bruises to the victim’s chest, legs, arm and gave her a black eye when he allegedly bit her in the eye.
Police said Kitcheyan admitted giving Nachu a black eye.
He was charged with domestic violence-related assault.
Nacho was discovered to have two warrant for her arrest out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for disobeying court orders on charges of shoplifting and criminal trespassing that came with combined bonds of $1,841 for which she was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail along with Kitcheyan.
