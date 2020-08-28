SHOW LOW — Police are investigating a collision with injury between an SUV and a motorcycle on the Deuce of Clubs near 18th Place that occurred Wednesday morning Aug. 26 at 6:15 a.m.
Show Low Police Public Information Officer Shawn Roby said an unidentified 39-year-old operator of the motorcycle pulled in front of a moving Ford SUV onto the Deuce of Clubs from 18th Place causing the motorcycle to be struck by the SUV.
The motorcycle operator was taken by air ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet.
Roby did not have any information about the nature of the injuries suffered by the motorcycle operator, other than he was stable enough to be taken by air to a hospital.
It is unknown which hospital he was sent to or his condition at this time.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
More details will be provided as they become available.
