SHOW LOW — Police are investigating a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision that happened around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 3190 block of South White Mountain Road.
The victim was flown to Banner Health Care in Phoenix with unknown injuries.
His identity, hometown and condition as of noon Sept. 4 were still unknown.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
More detail will be provided as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.