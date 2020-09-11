SHOW LOW — Police have released a little more information on the pedestrian vs. vehicle collision on South White Mountain Road the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3.
Police did not release the name of the person struck by a local woman around 7:23 p.m. on Sept. 3. The collision sent him into the air and he landed on the east side of the roadway at 3191 S. White Mountain Rd.
Police said the victim suffered a head wound that left abrasions on his head without detailing the exact nature of the injuries.
A witness told officers at the scene of the collision that the unidentified victim walked into oncoming traffic after dark on White Mountain Road waving his arms for an unknown reason.
That is when an unidentified female motorist struck the victim.
“The driver of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian with the front passenger side of her vehicle causing him fly off the roadway. The driver stated the pedestrian walked in-front of her vehicle and waved his arms. The driver estimated her speed at 43 mph. The pedestrian was transported to the (Summit Healthcare Emergency Room) for evaluation and was ultimately flown out to Banner Hospital. The injuries to the pedestrian were extensive and his current status is unknown,” a Tuesday, Sept. 8, email update from Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley stated.
