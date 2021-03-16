HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff has cast a wide net for grants to help fund its operations in a sprawling, 10,000 square-mile county.
That would include obvious choices like the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
But it also includes some surprising sources — like the Gila River Indian Community.
The board of supervisors at its last meeting accepted one $19,000 grant from the state. The money will pay for the equipment needed to operate a radar speed checks on state highways in the county.
That’s pretty routine.
But a second grant application for some $200,000 to buy three new Chevy Tahoes with all the bells and whistles seemed a little more unusual – since the county is seeking help from the Gila River Indian Community in the Valley.
The supervisors also approved a grant application on behalf of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District that wants $223,000 to buy new ambulances. Created in 2014 by the merger of the Show Low, Lakeside and Linden Fire Districts, Timber Mesa in 2018 was also awarded the right to provide ambulance service in its 440-square-mile service area.
After the existing private ambulance service went out of business, Timber Mesa found itself with more business than it could easily handle — forcing it to press four reserve ambulances into service. The grant would cover the cost of a new ambulance and return one high-mileage ambulance to the reserve fleet. The grant would also cover the cost of a “power gurney” to lift patients into the ambulance, thus reducing the risk of injuries to the paramedics.
The Sheriff’s Department also said a grant from Gila River Indian Community would fulfill a critical need for reliable patrol vehicles to travel the rough roads and vast distances on the Navajo, Apache and Hopi reservations. The county has received grants from the GRIC in the Valley twice in the past. The Gila River Community is one of the best funding reservations in the state, with several casinos and thousands of acres of farmland watered by the Central Arizona Project.
The county hopes it will get a grant to pay for three Tahoe SUVs. The vehicles will cost about $67,000 each, with one outfitted as a K-9 vehicle and the other two as patrol vehicles. Deputies respond to about 27,000 calls for service each year, many involving long travel or dirt roads in bad weather. Patrol vehicles generally cover hundreds of miles a week and many of the sheriff’s current fleet of vehicles have logged more than 200,000 miles.
The grant noted that 18 of the existing patrol vehicles need immediate replacement, due to high mileage. Most new vehicles last only three or four years due to the rugged demands of travel in a county larger than many states.
“Due to fiscal conditions within Navajo County, the Sheriff’s Office is struggling to replace vehicles in order to provide adequate law enforcement services countywide,” said the grant application. “Many of the county roads are remote and unpaved and winter weather conditions make it necessary to have a large contingency of four-wheel drive vehicles in our fleet.”
The grant noted that the county’s year-round population of 107,000 swells to 300,000 in the summer months.
“Navajo County is a culturally rich environment where the citizens of the county reside from high desert areas to the White Mountains. The county includes parts of the Hopi Indian Reservation, the Navajo Nation, the White Mountain Apache Tribe and borders near the San Carlos Apache Tribe.”
The county’s 57 sworn officers provide assistance to reservation police forces and provide training. One deputy works with the Pinon and Kayenta areas, coordinating assistance. The Sheriff’s office also partners with tribal police in High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area funding.
“Our office commonly sends K-9 drug dogs to assist area tribes in our common goal of ridding the area of drug trafficking,” said the grant application.
