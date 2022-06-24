HOBLROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman issued a press release regarding recent NCSO activity, which follows.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following information is from calls for service from June 5-11.
On June 9, deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of French Road in the Winslow area for a report of threatening. George Frederick Busiere (39) of Winslow, was threatening to cause harm to a 47-year-old female at the residence. George was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for threatening and intimidating.
On June 11, deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for a report of criminal damage. Deputies were advised that an inmate had broken the glass window to a cell door. Santiago Jeremiah Cardenas (20) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was charged with criminal damage and rebooked into Navajo County Jail.
On June 11, deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Randall Avenue in Joseph City for a report of two individuals yelling outside. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the individuals involved. It was learned that Bronsen Hubbard (32) of Joseph City, had assaulted Crystal Hubbard (36) of Joseph City, and Crystal Hubbard had assaulted another female. Both Hubbards were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for assault/domestic violence.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale: On June 11, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Timber Lake Drive for reports of a female threatening people with knives. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised Diana Alexander (42) of Overgaard, became aggressive toward the reporting party, and a minor with knives. Alexander was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a minor.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates: On June 11, deputies were dispatched to U.S. 60 at milepost 348 for a welfare check on an individual lying in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they observed a vehicle on the side of the road. After a DUI investigation was complete, Trevor Tristen Dan (21) of Whiteriver, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI to the slightest and open container.
Sheriff’s advisories: Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
