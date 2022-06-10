HOLBROOK--The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office through a press release from Public Information Officer Tori Gorman provides an update of NCSO recent activity.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, May 29, 2022, through Saturday,
June 4, 2022.
On May 30, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 295 in the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. Deputies observed open containers in the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed additional open containers of alcohol, drug paraphernalia, 6.7 grams of Methamphetamine, and 2 unknown pills that were sent to AZDPS lab for testing. Whitney Kinnaman (29) of Roger, AK, and Troy Johnson (26) of Kingman, AZ, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail. They were both charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On June 1, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the Smithfield Pig Farm on State Route 77 for an individual who refused to leave and began being disorderly. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised Tristan Mark Lupe (20) of Cibecue, arrived to work intoxicated, and then became disorderly. A third party came to pick Tristan up, but he refused to leave and damaged their vehicle. Tristan was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Criminal Damage and Underage Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale. On May 30, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pine Lake Drive in Overgaard for a report of a disorderly situation. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party and witnesses, who advised there was a verbal dispute that turned into a physical altercation. Shawn Sutton (66) of Overgaard, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct/Fighting.
On June 4, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 2900 block of State Route 260 for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, a warrants check was done on the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Gentry Dane Ault (41) of Snowflake was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for two valid and confirmed warrants.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
On May 29, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sorrel Road east of Snowflake for a threatening call. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised Casey Davenport (46) of Snowflake, continued calling and threatening to harm her. Casey was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Threatening/Domestic Violence, Violation of a Court Order, Trespassing/Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, and Open Container in a Vehicle.
Sheriff’s advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
