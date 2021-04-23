On Sunday April 18, around 8:38 a.m., The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) received a report of a single UTV rollover collision on Forest Service Road 124 near Overgaard.
It was reported that the single occupant was trapped underneath the UTV and was unresponsive. The male subject who was declared dead at the scene was later identified as Paul Paliscak Jr. 61, of Scottsdale and Overgaard.
No other persons or vehicles were involved in this incident. Contributing factors of this incident appear to be speed, possible wildlife in the roadway, and not properly using safety equipment according to the NCSO.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone who wants to participate in OHV/ATV recreation activities to always follow laws and safety guidelines when operating these vehicles. Helmets along with safety harnesses and seatbelts may prevent serious injury or death during a collision or rollover. Most Forest Service roadways are designated as actual roadways and all traffic laws are applicable to ensure everyone’s safety.
