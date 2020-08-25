HOLBROOK — It would be fair guess to say that a lot of local residents who read The Independent know the name Zolton, who is a K-9 deputy with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
His partial tally for finding illegal and dangerous drugs off the black market includes the most recent bust, one in May of this year where he found large quantities of marijuana and marijuana edibles, one in October where he found 31 pounds of meth, another in December of last year where he got 101 pounds of high grade marijuana and one in October of 2018 when he got 1,000 fentanyl pills.
And remember, each one of those finds include at least one drug dealer or mule being taken off of the streets.
Well, Zolton has done it again by helping to keep a large quantity of dangerous drugs out of the hands of dealers and addicts and putting the men allegedly transporting the drugs in jail.
Victor Manuel Cotero-Aguilar, 27, and Carlos Adrian Hernandez-Espino, 18, both Phoenix residents, were arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook on charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs.
A check of the Navajo County Jail inmate roster for Monday, Aug. 17 showed both men still in custody.
On Thursday, Aug. 13 on Interstate 40 near Winslow, Zolton sniffed out approximately 16,000 suspected Fentanyl pills along with 2.4 pounds of suspected heroin and cocaine that all told and an estimated street value of approximately $600,000.
The bust came about after a deputy assigned to the NCSO Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) made a routine traffic stop on I-40 near milepost 255 a little after noon Aug. 13.
During an exterior sniff by Zolton, who was on duty that day, the drug detecting dog reportedly alerted to the vehicle inside which the deputy allegedly found the suspected Fentanyl pills inside two bags and the 2.4 pounds of suspected heroin or cocaine in another bag.
In a press release detailing the bust from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, the NCSO explained how dangerous drugs like Fentanyl can be when not used under medical direction.
“Fentanyl is a powerful pain medication. It is an opioid, like Morphine, Codeine, Oxycodone and Methadone. Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than Morphine and is extremely dangerous when not used in a prescribed manner and under the direction of a medical doctor. Because Fentanyl is so strong, the difference between a dose that will get a person high and a dose that will cause death is very small,” the press release stated.
“Drugs are being trafficked across our county and being introduced into our communities. Traffic stops like this is one of the ways we remove drugs from our communities. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to aggressively interdicting and arresting drug dealers and traffickers who operate in our county. This was outstanding work from our deputy along with his partner Zolton,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse wrote in a press release.
