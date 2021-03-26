HOLBROOK — Once again a routine traffic stop by an astute deputy resulted in keeping nearly eight ounces of meth off the black market.
On March 19 just before 6 a.m., a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sergeant pulled over a car on State Route 87 at milepost 340 near Winslow.
Inside the car he allegedly found 7.67 ounces of meth along with 36-year-old Winslow resident Judith Sueann Moore and 63-year-old Heber resident Venita Owens-Castaneda.
Moore was arrested and booked on charges of possession/use of narcotic drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Owens-Castaneda was booked on two counts of of possession/use of dangerous drugs, and single counts each of transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and promoting prison contraband.
The estimated street value of the 7.67 ounces of meth seized in the bust is approximately $17,180.
