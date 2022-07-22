On July 7, Katherine Cushing, 33, Anthony Peaches, 40, and Candi Cook, 34, all of Show Low, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail on numerous felony drug charges.
At approximately 12:05 a.m., the Navajo County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Apprehension Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 60 near milepost 339 in the Show Low area for moving traffic violations. After criminal indicators were observed, canine Zolton was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. After Zolton had a positive alert, a search of the vehicle revealed 36 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 300 suspected fentanyl pills and a firearm.
On July 8, deputies were dispatched to the 8300 block of Ridge Drive in White Mountain Lakes for reports of a stabbing of an 18-year-old male of White Mountain Lakes. William Hanson, 21, of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for aggravated assault, attempted second-degree murder and misconduct involving a weapon.
Hanson was held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim and witnesses. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. Before deputies arrived, Hanson had fled the scene. MCAT, Navajo County deputies and the Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission executed a search warrant at the 8300 block of Apache Drive. Contact was made with Hanson where he was detained.
With the assistance of the homicide task force, Show Low Police, MCAT, Navajo County Criminal Investigations Unit and NCSO patrol, three search warrants were executed.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, July 3, 2022, through Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Winslow/Holbrook/Joseph City/Sun Valley/Woodruff
On July 3, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Commuter Drive in Winslow for a report of an assault. Deputies spoke with both parties involved and learned there was an argument that turned physical. Sky Ray Stamper (58) of Winslow was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Assault.
On July 6, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 287 in the Holbrook area. A DUI investigation was conducted. Antonio Delgado (26) of California was arrested for DUI and open container.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, July 3, 2022, through Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
July 9, 2022, Deputies made contact with Rachelle Arthur (30) of Heber at Pine Haven and Pine Rim in Heber. A warrant check was conducted, and it was confirmed Rachelle had a valid warrant. While being placed under arrest for the warrant, Deputies located narcotic drugs on her person. Rachelle was booked into Navajo County Jail for the valid warrant, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On July 7, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of White Gate Way in Linden for a report of a disorderly call. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to both parties involved. Daniel Popham (33) of Linden, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for
Assault/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On July 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to 6300 Crimson Oak Drive in Lakeside for a disorderly call. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to the individuals involved. Colton Sumerlin (26) of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Assault/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.