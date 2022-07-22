On July 7, Katherine Cushing, 33, Anthony Peaches, 40, and Candi Cook, 34, all of Show Low, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail on numerous felony drug charges.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., the Navajo County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Apprehension Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 60 near milepost 339 in the Show Low area for moving traffic violations. After criminal indicators were observed, canine Zolton was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. After Zolton had a positive alert, a search of the vehicle revealed 36 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 300 suspected fentanyl pills and a firearm.

