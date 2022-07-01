HOLBROOK — Two unrelated traffic stops just hours apart resulted in a combined drug seizure of almost $5 million June 22 in Navajo County.
The first incident included 124.1 pounds of methamphetamine, a record seizure for that drug for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, according to an NCSO press release.
Also discovered by deputies during the 8:25 a.m. traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Sun Valley were 0.8 grams of ecstasy and a firearm.
The estimated street value for the drugs was just shy of $3 million. Henry Paxton, a 55-year-old Florida man, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges and a weapons offense.
Later, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near Winslow and a search of the vehicle revealed nearly 78,000 M-30 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value close to $2 million.
Alejandro Garcia Gonzalez, 53, of California was arrested and booked into jail on numerous charges.
According to NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, on June 22, 2022, at approximately 8:25 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 milepost 297, eastbound, near Sun Valley for several traffic infractions. As the investigation into the traffic stop was conducted, Deputies became suspicious of criminal activity. K-9 Kilo was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. Kilo had a positive alert on the vehicle and a search revealed 124.1pounds of Methamphetamine, .8 grams of Ecstasy, and a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.